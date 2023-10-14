Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,654,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,326.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $115,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $258,667.96.

On Friday, September 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68.

On Wednesday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

