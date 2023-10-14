Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,084,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $118.07 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.20 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

