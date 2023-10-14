F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FNB opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

