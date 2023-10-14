F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in F5 by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

F5 Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.