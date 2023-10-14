FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDS opened at $446.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Get Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.