Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 4.2%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 12,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 82,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falco Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.42. The company has a market cap of C$32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

