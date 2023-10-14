Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $66.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

