Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.