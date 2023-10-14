FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.63. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

See Also

