Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Hits $16.77 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $173.62 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,386,523 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

