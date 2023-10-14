Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $31,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

