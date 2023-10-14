Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.23. 2,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRRPF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

