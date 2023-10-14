Financial Survey: Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 73.68%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.07 -$22.40 million N/A N/A ESS Tech $890,000.00 332.16 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.88

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51%

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

