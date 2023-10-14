First American Financial’s (FAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAF. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

