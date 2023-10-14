First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

