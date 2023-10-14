First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Financial by 254.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

