First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $41,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

