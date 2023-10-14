First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,726 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $24,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $24,754,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.56.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.27 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.99 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.60 and its 200 day moving average is $491.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

