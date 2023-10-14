First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 44,103 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $37,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

