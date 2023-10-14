First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 498,243 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4,264.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,243 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $32,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

