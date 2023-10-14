First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,944 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

