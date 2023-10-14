First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.05 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.