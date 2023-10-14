First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $45,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $264.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

