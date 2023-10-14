First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $21.39 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 138,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE BIP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 463.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

