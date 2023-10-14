First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $28.95 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Flex worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flex by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

