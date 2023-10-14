First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $75.63 and a one year high of $97.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

