First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,616 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $41,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWO opened at $215.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $205.68 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

