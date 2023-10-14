First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

