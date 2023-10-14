First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,316 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $35,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $66.32 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

