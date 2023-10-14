First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 485,229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,229 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
