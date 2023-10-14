First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,196 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

VV opened at $197.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

