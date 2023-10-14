First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 86,967 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,967 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $121.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.30 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

