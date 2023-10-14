First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,706 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,174,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.84.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

