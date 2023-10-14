First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 99,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,270 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average is $221.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $191.89 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

