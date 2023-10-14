First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,415 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $49,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $98.88 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

