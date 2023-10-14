First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,477 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.