FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE FE opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

