FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $302.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $275.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $249.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.33. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

