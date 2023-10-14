Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Flywire worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 238.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,779. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLYW stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

