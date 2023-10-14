Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Foran Mining Company Profile

Shares of FOM opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$4.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

