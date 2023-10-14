Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
