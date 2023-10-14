Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

