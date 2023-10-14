Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Forestar Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.