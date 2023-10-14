Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Forestar Group by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Forestar Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

