Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 121,234 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,234 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.58% of BOX worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.08, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

