Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.82% of Crane worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 158.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

