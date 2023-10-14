Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.41% of Skyline Champion worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,839,000 after purchasing an additional 180,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,706,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter.

SKY stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

