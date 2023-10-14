Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,816 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.34% of Webster Financial worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WBS opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

