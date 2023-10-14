Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.40% of Progyny worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,855 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progyny by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 2.0 %

Progyny stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

