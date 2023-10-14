Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.66% of Verint Systems worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -205.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,741 shares of company stock worth $2,358,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

