Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,330 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.33% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KRG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 169.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

