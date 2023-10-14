Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $17.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.